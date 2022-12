The Smotrich and Deri Laws passed their first reading on the Knesset floor at [time] on Friday. The votes were counted 63-52, with both as amendments of Basic Law: The Government.

The "Deri Law," aims to enable Shas chairman MK Arye Deri to serve as a minister despite his conviction of tax offenses in January.

The "Smotrich Law" aims to enable RZP chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich to serve as a minister within the defense ministry, responsible for civil matters in the West Bank.