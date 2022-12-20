The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
97-year-old Nazi woman convicted for crimes in one of last-ever German Nazi trials

Irmgard Furchner worked as a typist at Stutthof Concentration Camp, where an estimated 65,000 people were killed during between 1939-1945.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 20, 2022 11:36

Updated: DECEMBER 20, 2022 11:58
Irmgard Furchner, a 97-year-old former secretary to the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp, is pictured at the beginning of her trial in a courtroom, in Itzehoe, Germany, October 19, 2021. (photo credit: CHRISTIAN CHARISIUS/REUTERS)
Irmgard Furchner, a 97-year-old former secretary to the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp, is pictured at the beginning of her trial in a courtroom, in Itzehoe, Germany, October 19, 2021.
(photo credit: CHRISTIAN CHARISIUS/REUTERS)

A 97-year-old German woman has been convicted of complicity in the murders of 10,505 people during the Holocaust, BBC News reported on Tuesday morning.

Between 1943-1945, then-18-year-old Irmgard Furchner worked as a typist at Stutthof Concentration Camp, where an estimated 65,000 people were killed during between 1939-1945.

Furchner was sentenced to a two-year-suspended jail term on Tuesday, marking the end of her trial which started back in September 2021.

Furchner is the first woman to have been tried - and now convicted - of Nazi-era crimes in decades and, due to her age at the time of her crimes, she was tried as a juvenile.

Nazi Germany's “Secretary of Evil”

During her trial, the court heard testimonies of survivors of Stutthof, which is located near the modern-day Polish city of Gdansk.

Furchner, who has been deemed the “Secretary of Evil” by media covering the trial, previously denied any knowledge of Stutthof during her trial, though her own husband’s 1954 testimony showed that he was aware that people were being gassed to death in the camp.

Furchner’s lawyers called for her acquittal earlier in December – in what could be the last trial of a Nazi official who participated in war crimes – saying that evidence failed to prove “beyond the shadow of a doubt” that she was aware of the killings.

"Be a human being! Look back at your actions. Was everything really correct?” Lawyer Ernst Freiherr von Münchhausen demanded at the trial earlier this month. “We all have the right to get answers to our questions from you,” he continued.

This is a developing story.



