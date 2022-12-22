The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Netanyahu agrees to amend Law of Return in coalition deal with UTJ

A new version of the law – without the “grandchild clause” – will be brought to a vote in the Knesset by March 31.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: DECEMBER 22, 2022 16:46

Updated: DECEMBER 22, 2022 17:52
LIKUD LEADER BENJAMIN Netanyahu shakes hands with United Torah Judaism MK Yitzhak Goldknopf in the Knesset last week.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Incoming prime minster Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to amend the Law of Return in his coalition agreements with the Religious Zionist Party and United Torah Judaism. The agreement to change the law was a break from a prior guarantee from Netanyahu. 

The sides also agreed that the text of the bill would be determined within 60 days from the date of the government's swearing-in, by a committee in which all the coalition representatives would be members.

Section 53 of the coalition agreement with UTJ states that in light of “the need to fulfill the purposes of the Law of Return and bring about the immigration of Jews to Israel,” in light of “the difficulties and loopholes created by the Grandchild Clause of the Law of Return,” and “the need to prevent assimilation in Israel and to prevent misuse,” the party has concluded with the government to offer a new law. “The wording of the legislative amendments will be finalized within 60 days, in a committee that will be established with the participation of representatives of all the coalition parties.”

The Israeli Immigration Policy Center, which promoted the change to the law, welcomed the coalition agreement.

"After many months of work to assemble the coalition to amend the Law of Return, the move is now being implemented,” the center said in a statement. “The goal we see before our eyes is to end the absurd situation in which immigration to Israel creates a demographic deficit for the Jewish majority."

UTJ LEADER Yitzchak Goldknopf is setting the tone of the new government and religion and state in Israel. Will Benjamin Netanyahu give him everything? (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) UTJ LEADER Yitzchak Goldknopf is setting the tone of the new government and religion and state in Israel. Will Benjamin Netanyahu give him everything? (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"The data that we revealed to the elected officials led to the fact that there is no one left who does not understand the need for an amendment of the Law of Return," it added.

Grandchild Clause

On Monday, media reports claimed that the ultra-Orthodox parties had decided to hold off on demanding the amendment of the Grandchild Clause of the Law of Return, despite their demand to cancel it in recent weeks. According to a report on Kan, the Likud Party managed to convince the partner parties in the coalition to establish a committee to discuss the Grandchild Clause and formulate conclusions regarding it during the term itself. In addition, the Likud hasn’t agreed to include any texts that modify or cancel the clause in the coalition agreement.

In an interview with NBC two weeks ago, prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu said that he will not change the Law of Return. “It's going to be a big debate, but I have pretty firm views,” Netanyahu said in the interview. He added that he doubts “we'll have any changes.” He continued by saying that “you don't just come off and do these things.”



