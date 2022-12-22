ByteDance, the Chinese-parent company of the popular video app TikTok, said Thursday some employees this summer improperly accessed the TikTok user data of two US journalists and were no longer employed by the company, an email seen by Reuters shows.

ByteDance employees accessed the data as part of an unsuccessful effort to attempt to investigate leaks of company information and were aiming to identify potential connections between two journalists and company employees, said the email. The disclosure, reported earlier by the New York Times, could add to the pressure TikTok is facing in Washington from lawmakers and the Biden administration over security concerns about US user data.