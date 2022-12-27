Israeli left-wing journalist arrested on suspicion of inciting terrorism

Israel Frey, a haredi (ultra-Orthodox) left-wing journalist in Israel, was arrested on Tuesday morning on suspicion of inciting terrorism and violence.

Earlier this year, in September and October, Israel Police received three complaints from citizens suspecting Frey of inciting terrorism in posts he shared on Twitter.

The police opened an investigation and after several attempts by the police to summon the journalist for questioning, in which he announced that we do not intend to appear for the questioning, the court issued an arrest warrant in his case.