Netanyahu decides: Tzachi Hanegbi to serve as NSC head

MK Dudi Amsalem has announced that he will be serving as an MK without a role in a ministry.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 27, 2022 19:57

Updated: DECEMBER 27, 2022 20:29
Then-minister without a portfolio Tzachi Hanegbi catches the ear of then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Knesset in 2016.
Then-minister without a portfolio Tzachi Hanegbi catches the ear of then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Knesset in 2016.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)

Former Likud MK Tzachi Hanegbi will serve as the head of the National Security Council, prime minister-designate and Likud chairman MK Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday evening, the first announcement of a major appointment.

Netanyahu is set to announce to his current party Knesset members tomorrow what their roles will be in the upcoming coalition and government.

While the Likud put out a statement on Tuesday that it is yet to make final decisions regarding the appointment of MKs, the remaining questions regarding the Foreign Minister and Knesset speaker appeared to be nearing a conclusion at press time. The next Knesset speaker will likely be MK Amir Ohana, while the next Foreign Minister will likely be MK Yisrael Katz.

The foreign ministry may include a rotation, with the former Israeli ambassador to the US and Netanyahu confidante Ron Dermer taking over after two years. Anotherpossibility that surfaced on Tuesday was for Dermer to become strategic affairs minister, a ministry which the outgoing government dismantled and placed its authorities under the foreign ministry.

MK David Amsalem wrote on Twitter on Tuesday evening that he had not been offered either of the positions he wanted – Justice Minister or Knesset speaker – and therefore will serve as a regular Knesset member. Amsalem, who reportedly has been at odds with Netanyahu in recent months, added that "unfortunately, this is the price that one pays for loyalty and maintaining values."



