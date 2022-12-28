Herzog voices concerns of the public in meeting with Itamar Ben-Gvir

Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir met with President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday morning, with the president using the opportunity to express concerns voiced by the public over the new government.

Herzog called on Ben-Gvir to calm the brewing storm and to be attentive to the criticisms of the Israeli public with regard to the racism clause, the treatment of minority groups in society and in particular the treatment of the Arab population and LGBTQ+ people.

In response, the Otzma Yehudit chairman assured the president that he intends to serve the entire population of Israel in his role as national security minister.

He added that in recent days he had spoken with his friends and partners in the Religious Zionist Party and received reassurance from them that they did not intend to single out or harm any minority populations in the country.