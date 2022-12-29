Ten arrested overnight by IDF

Israeli Defense Force soldiers, Shin Bet and Border Police were active in the areas of Judea and Samaria as well as the Jordan River Valley on Wednesday night.

Ten wanted individuals were arrested by Israeli security forces; at least eight of them were wanted for suspected involvement in terrorist activities.

Security forces confiscated terrorist funds as well as weapons and 21 stolen vehicles.

Arrested suspects were taken in for further investigation.

There we no casualties among Israeli forces.