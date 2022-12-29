The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Ten arrested overnight by IDF

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 29, 2022 08:23

Updated: DECEMBER 29, 2022 08:24

Israeli Defense Force soldiers, Shin Bet and Border Police were active in the areas of Judea and Samaria as well as the Jordan River Valley on Wednesday night. 

Ten wanted individuals were arrested by Israeli security forces; at least eight of them were wanted for suspected involvement in terrorist activities. 

Security forces confiscated terrorist funds as well as weapons and 21 stolen vehicles.

Arrested suspects were taken in for further investigation. 

There we no casualties among Israeli forces. 

Blast heard in Ukraine's Kyiv amid Russian missile strike
By REUTERS
12/29/2022 08:38 AM
Cambodia border casino fire kills 7, injures 53 - Thai authorities
By REUTERS
12/29/2022 08:35 AM
Russia's Lavrov rejects Zelensky's 'peace formula'
By REUTERS
12/29/2022 06:26 AM
S.Korea's Yoon orders revamp of response to violations of air space
By REUTERS
12/29/2022 04:17 AM
US, UK, EU calling for Taliban to reverse ban on women aid workers
By REUTERS
12/29/2022 03:42 AM
Former Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat named Economy Minister
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/29/2022 12:38 AM
Officials probe George Santos, congressman-elect with fabricated resume
By REUTERS
12/29/2022 12:25 AM
60-year-old man kidnapped in Wadi Ara
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/28/2022 11:59 PM
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Kyrgyzstan - EMSC
By REUTERS
12/28/2022 07:46 PM
Defense Minister Benny Gantz speaks with PA President Abbas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/28/2022 07:27 PM
Jordan's Abdullah II: We're prepared for conflict with new gov't
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/28/2022 06:09 PM
Ukraine has freed more than 1,450 POWs since Russia invaded - Zelensky
By REUTERS
12/28/2022 05:52 PM
Defense ministers of Russia, Turkey and Syria meet in Moscow - RIA
By REUTERS
12/28/2022 05:13 PM
EU, US say they are concerned by 'tense situation' in north of Kosovo
By REUTERS
12/28/2022 04:39 PM
IDF spokesperson receives security detail after death threats
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/28/2022 04:29 PM
