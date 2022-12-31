The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Former Pope Benedict dies at age 95

The Vatican had said in a statement on Wednesday that the former Pope had suffered a sudden "worsening" of his health.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 31, 2022 11:39

Updated: DECEMBER 31, 2022 11:51
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI gestures at the Munich Airport before his departure to Rome, June 22, 2020. Former Pope Benedict traveled to his native Germany last week to visit his ailing older brother. (photo credit: SVEN HOPPE/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI gestures at the Munich Airport before his departure to Rome, June 22, 2020. Former Pope Benedict traveled to his native Germany last week to visit his ailing older brother.
(photo credit: SVEN HOPPE/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Former Pope Benedict XVI died on Saturday in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican, a spokesman for the Holy See said.

"With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican. Further information will be provided as soon as possible," the spokesman said in a written statement.

He died at the age of 95 at his Vatican residence, BBC reported. He led the Catholic Church for eight years until 2013 when he had to step down due to health issues.

The Vatican had said in a statement on Wednesday that the former Pope had suffered a sudden "worsening" of his health. Pope Francis had asked the church on the same day to "pray for him."

Pope Benedict XVI waves to the faithful as he arrives in St Peter's Square to hold his last general audience at the Vatican, February 27, 2013. (credit: REUTERS/ALESSANDRO BIANCHI/FILE PHOTO)Pope Benedict XVI waves to the faithful as he arrives in St Peter's Square to hold his last general audience at the Vatican, February 27, 2013. (credit: REUTERS/ALESSANDRO BIANCHI/FILE PHOTO)

This is a developing story.



Tags christianity religion Pope Benedict XVI catholic church
