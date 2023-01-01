Likud, Otzma Yehudit MKs oppose Tibi appointment as deputy speaker

Likud MK Tali Gottlieb and Otzma Yehudit MK Zvika Fogel expressed opposition to plans to appoint Hadash-Ta'al MK Ahmad Tibi as deputy speaker of Knesset on Sunday.

"I have no choice but to respect the Supreme Court's determination in connection with his being a member of the Knesset, even though he and his party are striving to undermine our existence and the existence of the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state, but surely Tibi should not be allowed free gifts on the way to being elected to the position of Speaker of the Knesset," wrote Gottlieb in a letter to members of the new coalition.

"I will also mention his clearly disrespectful behavior, not to mention the humiliation of Tibi as demonstrated in the last year and a half. Governance is reflected in the power of the majority to decide the decisions of the Knesset. I will not mention the past of MK Tibi, the personal advisor of one of our murderers, but it is at the root of my uncompromising opposition to the very fact that he is a member of the Israeli parliament."

Fogel told 103FM that he would vote against the appointment of Tibi, calling the MK a supporter of terrorism and the deputy of former PLO chairman Yasser Arafat. "There is no way that my hand will contribute to his appointment to such a senior position. If it was dependent on me, he would not serve in the Knesset."