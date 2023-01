Finance Ministry director-general Ram Belinkov announced his resignation on Tuesday.

"The only thing that has guided me in my public work is the love of our country, so I wish great success to the new government and the incoming finance minister and my successor," said Belinkov.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich stated "Ram is an asset to the State of Israel and I have no doubt that he will continue to do great things for the State of Israel."