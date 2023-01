Three Israelis were arrested at Ben Gurion Airport on Monday for an attempt to smuggle some half a million shekels' worth of gold and silver-plated jewelry from Dubai, Walla reported.

The three, residents of Jerusalem, Rishon Lezion and Beit Shemesh respectively, were caught carrying the smuggled jewels during a physical search following their aircraft's landing in Israel.

They were brought before a judge and were released on bail.