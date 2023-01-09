The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Decrease in aliyah from Western countries as result of cost of living crisis

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JANUARY 9, 2023 17:29

Israel has seen a 30% decrease in Aliyah from most Western countries as a result of the cost of living and housing crises, according to Aliyah and Absorption Ministry director general Dganit Sankar-Langa. Sankar-Langa spoke on Monday at a meeting of the Aliyah, Absorption and Diaspora Committee of the Knesset, chaired by MK Oded Forer. 

The Ministry's data shows that in the last decade, about 350,000 olim immigrated to Israel from around the world. In 2022, a record number of 74,370 olim immigrated to Israel, mainly due to the war in Ukraine. According to Sankar-Langa, the decrease in Aliyah from Western countries was in data that compared Aliyah in 2021 and 2022. 

Forer, a member of the Yisrael Beitenu Party and a former director general at the Aliyah and Absorption Ministry, said that he will “appeal to the Ministers Finance and Aliyah Ministers, in order to extend the Aliyah grant for this year.”

Forer added that he will ask the ministers to “add a budget for additional employees to be hired at the Population Immigration Authority and Nativ.” 

Israelis caught smuggling gold, silver jewelry from Dubai
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2023 05:17 PM
Russia's human rights commissioner to meet with Ukrainian counterpart
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2023 04:50 PM
US Supreme Court lets Meta's WhatsApp pursue 'Pegasus' spyware suit
By REUTERS
01/09/2023 04:43 PM
German foreign minister: two-state solution for Cyprus not an option
By REUTERS
01/09/2023 04:12 PM
India detects all Omicron sub-variants in country, no rise in mortality
By REUTERS
01/09/2023 04:05 PM
Netanyahu appoints MK Distal Atberyan as public diplomacy minister
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2023 03:24 PM
Ben-Gvir visits Israel Police national headquarters
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2023 02:21 PM
Kremlin says new Western arms for Ukraine will 'deepen suffering'
By REUTERS
01/09/2023 12:25 PM
Israel Police officer arrested on suspicion of corruption
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2023 09:29 AM
Break the Wave: Israeli security forces arrest 11 terrorism suspects
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2023 09:06 AM
Man dies from gunshot in Jaffa hospital, police suspect murder
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2023 07:36 AM
Debris of NASA satellite may crash near Korean peninsula in coming hour
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2023 05:58 AM
Taiwan reports 28 Chinese aircraft in air defence zone
By REUTERS
01/09/2023 03:26 AM
China says it carried out combat drills around Taiwan again
By REUTERS
01/09/2023 02:13 AM
Lapid discusses deepening relations with UAE foreign minister
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/08/2023 11:18 PM
