The IDF on Wednesday said that there had been a stabbing attack near Havat Yehuda in the Judea region of the West Bank.

A statement added that the terrorist had been stopped and wounded, with more details to be provided as they become available.

Magen David Adom said that an Israeli man around the age of 30 was stabbed in his upper body, but was still considered only moderately injured so far.

This is a developing story.