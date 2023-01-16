Model agent Shai Avital indicted for sexual abuse

The Tel Aviv District Attorney's Office filed an indictment for sexual abuse against disgraced modeling agent Shai Avital on Monday, Walla News reported.

The police announced that they found evidence of sexual abuse for two of the complaints, one of whom was filed by a minor at the time of the offense.

The modeling agent fled Israel after dozens of allegations surfaced against him, listing sexual harassment, including assault and forcing himself upon models he was working with.

In total, 26 women have filed complaints of sexual harassment against Avital.