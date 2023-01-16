The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Russia says British tanks sent to Ukraine 'will burn'

Britain announced on Saturday that it will send 14 of its main tanks to Ukraine as well as advanced artillery support.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 16, 2023 11:56

Updated: JANUARY 16, 2023 12:52
British Army Challenger 2 tank fires during NATO enhanced Forward Presence battle group Iron Spear 2019 exercise in Adazi, Latvia October 11, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/INTS KALNINS)
British Army Challenger 2 tank fires during NATO enhanced Forward Presence battle group Iron Spear 2019 exercise in Adazi, Latvia October 11, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/INTS KALNINS)

The Kremlin said on Monday that the tanks Britain plans to send to Ukraine "will burn," warning the West that supplying a new round of more advanced weapons to Ukraine would not change the course of the war.

Since President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, the United States and its allies have given tens of billions of dollars' worth of weaponry including rocket systems, drones, armored vehicles and communications systems.

Britain said on Saturday it would send 14 of its Challenger 2 main battle tanks as well as other advanced artillery support in the coming weeks.

"They are using this country [Ukraine] as a tool to achieve their anti-Russian goals," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked about the British tanks.

"These tanks are burning and will burn just like the rest," Peskov said.

A tank of Russian troops drives in Russian-held part of Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, July 23, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo)A tank of Russian troops drives in Russian-held part of Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, July 23, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo)

Peskov said the new supplies from countries like Britain and Poland would not change the situation on the ground.

Will Germany also send Ukraine tanks?

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is under pressure to approve an increase in international military support for Kyiv by allowing the export of Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine by Germany, which makes them, and other countries that have them.



Tags United Kingdom tank defense system weapons Ukraine-Russia War
