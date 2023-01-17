The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Jordan's ambassador to Israel prevented from entering al-Aqsa Mosque - report

The ambassador, Ghassan Majali, was reportedly told he should have asked for permission in advance before trying to enter the mosque.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 17, 2023 15:13

Updated: JANUARY 17, 2023 15:42
The Al-Qibli Chapel, Part of Al-Aqsa Mosque, in the Old City of Jerusalem (photo credit: ANDREW SHIVA/WIKIMEDIA)
The Al-Qibli Chapel, Part of Al-Aqsa Mosque, in the Old City of Jerusalem
(photo credit: ANDREW SHIVA/WIKIMEDIA)

Israeli security refused to allow Jordan's ambassador to visit al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount, Jordan's Roya news reported Tuesday, calling the incident "unprecedented."

The report alleged that Israeli security told the ambassador to stay inside the courtyard of al-Aqsa near the Lion's Gate.

The ambassador, Ghassan Majali, was reportedly told he should have asked for permission in advance before trying to enter the mosque.

Following this incident, Israel's ambassador to Jordan was summoned to the Jordanian Foreign Ministry in Amman, where he was told that an official letter of protest would be conveyed to the Israeli government, Roya reported.

People gather around the Dome of the Rock, in the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City October 28, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD) People gather around the Dome of the Rock, in the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City October 28, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

Police told KAN News that officers briefly delayed but did not prevent the ambassador's entry. They explained that the left of his own accord and had he waited aa few moments, he could have entered the site.

The Foreign Ministry and the National Security Ministry did not have an immediate response to the report.

Other diplomatic visits to Jerusalem's Temple Mount and resulting controversies

Last week British Minister of State for the Middle East Lord Tariq Ahmad was briefly delayed by police before he was granted permission to enter the Temple Mount so that he could visit al-Aqsa Mosque.

Reports of the delays come after National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir sparked international uproar over his visit to al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

The Temple Mount, also known as al-Haram, al-Sharif is the holiest site in Judaism and the third holiest in Islam. An agreement exists by only Muslims can pray at the site, but anyone can visit. 

Israel has prided itself on allowing freedom of worship in Jerusalem, with many members of the government arguing that such freedom of worship should extend to Jews as well. 

Jordan which ruled the site from 1948-1967, retains a special custodial relationship to it and takes seriously all incidents that occur there, particularly those that seem to violate the status quo, such as this one.

This is a developing story.



