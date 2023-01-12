The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ben-Gvir's command of Border Police endangers Israel - former IDF commanders

The Movement of Commanders for the Security of Israel held a conference on Wednesday to discuss Israel's security.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 12, 2023 11:24
Matan Vilnai speaks at the Movement of Commanders for the Security of Israel conference on Wednesday. (photo credit: COMMANDERS FOR THE SECURITY OF ISRAEL)
Matan Vilnai speaks at the Movement of Commanders for the Security of Israel conference on Wednesday.
(photo credit: COMMANDERS FOR THE SECURITY OF ISRAEL)

Movement of Commanders for the Security of Israel Chairman Matan Vilnai heavily criticized the government on Wednesday at a conference in Herzliya.

Vilani expressed concerns and dissatisfaction with the way the government is treating Israel's security saying that while the government was undeniably chosen legally and democratically, Israel's security "is a pawn in a political game, and there's nothing worse than that."

"When we were in the army, there was one defense minister and one only, and now there's a national security minister who is ignorant about defense matters."

He also warned that giving National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir command of the Border Police could be  dangerous.

"I was the commander of the South Command in the First Intifada - every week there was at least one funeral. Every Thursday, a command briefing for everyone above the company commander from the police, Shin Bet, and army. They [would] analyze all the mess-ups and learn for the next week. There was never a company commander who got up and said 'there's a minister who's saying something else.'

NATIONAL SECURITY Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir arrives for a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem on Sunday (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) NATIONAL SECURITY Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir arrives for a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem on Sunday (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

"There's no such thing as disunity in command - there's no such thing as two commanders of a unit. It's an opening for total chaos and there's no way it will work."

Amos Gilad agreed with Vilnai that giving Ben-Gvir command of the Border Police is dangerous.

"We breaking everything apart, including ourselves," he said. "One minister controls the Border Police, another minister is in charge of the civil administration - it's like a chair with its legs being removed.

"The burden on the IDF will only grow. We're getting close to a situation like the First Intifada."

Amos Gilad

Vilani criticizes judicial reforms

Vilnai also spoke out against the proposed judicial reforms put forth by the government.

"I saw the governments of [Ehud] Barak, [Ariel] Sharon, [Benjamin] Netanyahu] and [Ehud] Olmert, and there was no one ever talked about reforming the justice system. They talked about firefighting reforms and public housing, but suddenly judicial reforms are the thing."

Gilad also spoke at the conference about the judicial reforms. 

"Until now, the prestige of the High Court of Justice saved us," he said. "Without it, we lost a security defense wall."

Israel needs the US for any action against Iran

Asked about Iran, Gilad said that Israel cannot take action against Iran without help from the US. He also said that the Arab nations' cooperation is essential.

"We have a historical chance to exert all our power in Iran, and we're weakening our abilities if we put cooperation with the Arabs at risk," he said. "Iran has missiles, rockets, drones, cruise missiles, and satellite launch missiles. If we become an isolated country, we will a pay heavy price."



Tags Israel IDF Iran justice ministry security Itamar Ben-Gvir
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Suspected UFO shot down over Russia's Rostov Oblast - report

UFO (illustrative).
2

Journalists detained over footage of South Sudan president wetting himself

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir addresses a news conference at the State House in Juba, South Sudan March 28, 2022
3

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
4

US barring Israeli pilots with foreign passports from F-35 aircraft - report

An F-35i Adir jet in Nevatim base, southeast of Beersheba
5

Test your intelligence: Can you make six squares by moving one match?

The match puzzle: how are six squares former here?
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by