Man indicted for attempted lynch during Guardian of the Walls

The Northern District Attorney's Office submitted an indictment against 50-year-old Assi Mahmoud Saleh Hourani on Wednesday, for involvement in the lynching against Mor Janashvili in Acre during the 2021 Guardian of the Walls operation.

The indictment charges him with a terrorist act of aggravated assault with aggravated intent, conspiracy to commit arson, obstruction of justice, property damage, recklessness and negligence, obstructing a police officer under aggravated circumstances and rioting.