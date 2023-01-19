Terrorist Maher Younis is released from prison

Terrorist Maher Younis was released from prison on Thursday morning after serving his 40-year sentence, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's office announced.

Younis and his cousin Karim were sentenced to the longest continuous sentence of any Palestinian in an Israeli prison after they kidnapped and murdered IDF soldier Avraham Bromberg in 1983. Karim was released from prison two weeks ago.

"Ben-Gvir instructed Israel Police to act decisively and resolutely against the phenomena of terrorism and support for terrorism that we saw last week," said a statement from Ben-Gvir's office. "Following a legal debate that was held in the minister's office, all the participants agreed that flying terrorism flags, statements that the terrorist is a hero and depictions of the murderers are illegal actions, and the police was instructed to prevent them, and if they happen, to disperse them immediately."

The statement was made after Ben-Gvir instructed the police to probe celebrations that were held last week in response to Karim's release.

The police took preventative measures on Wednesday including summoning Younis' family and telling them that they are not allowed to set up a visitors' tent or display a Palestinian Liberation Front flag. The police said that they pledged not to celebrate the release.