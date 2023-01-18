Police prepares for release of terrorist Maher Younis after 40 years

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir instructed Israel Police to prevent any act of sympathy or encouragement for an act of terrorism, as part of the police's preparations for the expected release on Thursday of Arab-Israeli terrorist Maher Younis.

Ben Gvir attended a situation assessment meeting together with Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai on Tuesday in anticipation of the release of Younis, who together with his recently released cousin Karim Younis was part of a terrorist group convicted of murdering the late soldier Avraham Bromberg.

Police reinforcements arrive

Before Younis's release, large police forces were ordered into the outskirts of Arara and near the family's house on Tuesday, KAN News reported.

The police summoned Younis's family members for a conversation and made it clear to them that they aren't allowed to set up a visitor's tent in their house. They pledged not to celebrate his release and were also told that any PLO flag that is flown will be confiscated.

"This event is a test of our sovereignty and we must in no way allow serious offenses of encouraging and supporting terrorism anywhere in the State of Israel. The eyes of all Israeli citizens are on this event and the sharper, more aggressive and clearer we are, the clearer the statement will be, that the State of Israel and the security forces will not allow such events to occur under our sovereignty," Ben Gvir told the press.

Head of the Otzma Yehudit party MK Itamar Ben Gvir and Chief of Police Kobi Shabtai at Itamar Ben-Gvir's daughter's Bat Mitzvah ceremony in Kiryat Arba, December 8, 2022. (credit: ARIE LEIB ABRAMS/FLASH 90)

"We are prepared for the release and at the same time I spoke with a relative of the late Avraham Bromberg a few days ago and assured him that the Israel Police will not allow any support or sympathy for the terrorist," Police chief Shabtai added.

Celebrations for Karim Younis

Two weeks ago, celebrations on the release of Maher's cousin Karim led to calls by politicians and right-wing groups to rearrest him and strip him of his Israeli citizenship.