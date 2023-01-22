Police thwart stabbing attack in Jerusalem, IDF arrest terror suspects

A 13-year-old boy in possession of a knife was arrested by the police after arousing their suspicion on Saturday evening in Jerusalem's Old City, according to the police's spokesperson unit.

After detaining the suspect, the policemen conducted a body search and found a knife on him. After a preliminary investigation, it is suspected that the boy, a resident of Jerusalem's Isawiya neighborhood, intended to carry out a stabbing attack.

The suspect will be brought to the court to discuss the extension of his detention and the investigation of the incident will continue.

Police's Jerusalem District Commander Doron Turgeman noted that "this is another example of the professionalism of the Jerusalem District police officers and Border Police fighters working in the city in the ongoing fight against terrorism.

"The vigilance of the police officers, their quick response and their pursuit of contact are what led to the arrest of the suspect who, according to the suspicion, was planning to carry out an attack with a knife he had in his possession," Turgeman said.

Two terror suspects arrested as part of Operation Break the Wave

Also late on Saturday night, the IDF, the Shin Bet and the Border Police arrested two terror suspects in the West Bank as part of Operation Break the Wave, the Israeli military said.

(credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

No injuries were reported and the suspects were transferred for further investigation.