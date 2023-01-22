The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Police thwart stabbing attack in Jerusalem, IDF arrest terror suspects

Knife-wielding 13-year-old arrested in Jerusalem's Old City • Security forces carry out arrests of two terror suspects in the West Bank

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 22, 2023 08:45

Updated: JANUARY 22, 2023 09:19
ISRAELI BORDER policemen check a car at a roadblock in east Jerusalem last year. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
ISRAELI BORDER policemen check a car at a roadblock in east Jerusalem last year.
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

A 13-year-old boy in possession of a knife was arrested by the police after arousing their suspicion on Saturday evening in Jerusalem's Old City, according to the police's spokesperson unit.

After detaining the suspect, the policemen conducted a body search and found a knife on him. After a preliminary investigation, it is suspected that the boy, a resident of Jerusalem's Isawiya neighborhood, intended to carry out a stabbing attack.

The suspect will be brought to the court to discuss the extension of his detention and the investigation of the incident will continue.

Police's Jerusalem District Commander Doron Turgeman noted that "this is another example of the professionalism of the Jerusalem District police officers and Border Police fighters working in the city in the ongoing fight against terrorism.

"The vigilance of the police officers, their quick response and their pursuit of contact are what led to the arrest of the suspect who, according to the suspicion, was planning to carry out an attack with a knife he had in his possession," Turgeman said.

Two terror suspects arrested as part of Operation Break the Wave

Also late on Saturday night, the IDF, the Shin Bet and the Border Police arrested two terror suspects in the West Bank as part of Operation Break the Wave, the Israeli military said.

(credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

No injuries were reported and the suspects were transferred for further investigation.



Tags Jerusalem Terrorism West Bank old city jerusalem stabbing in jerusalem Operation Break the Wave
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia's Vladimir Putin afraid of coup, will retire in 2023 - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
2

Priest says he went to Hell, wouldn't wish it on his worst enemy

The road to hell (illustrative)
3

Archaeologists discover mysterious ancient Egyptian tomb

View of the Great Pyramids of Giza during the fourth annual Pyramids Half Marathon named "Race Through History" in 2022, in Giza, Egypt December 10, 2022.
4

Russia sends drug addicts to war to up mobilization numbers

A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022.
5

10 healthy habits of people who almost never get sick

The pandemic has influenced large segments of the population to exercise
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by