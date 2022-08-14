The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Shooting attack reported near Western Wall

At least two people were seriously injured in the suspected terror attack.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: AUGUST 14, 2022 01:40

Updated: AUGUST 14, 2022 02:25
Hatzalah workers at the scene of a shooting in Jerusalem, August 14, 2022. (photo credit: UNITED HATZALAH)
Hatzalah workers at the scene of a shooting in Jerusalem, August 14, 2022.
(photo credit: UNITED HATZALAH)

A shooting attack was reported near King David's Tomb, located near the Western Wall on Saturday night, with at least two people seriously injured, according to initial reports by Magen David Adom.

The suspected terrorist has not yet been caught.

The shooting reportedly targeted a bus on the road leading to the Western Wall as well as another location in the area.

Hatzalah workers at the scene of a shooting in Jerusalem, August 14, 2022. (credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)Hatzalah workers at the scene of a shooting in Jerusalem, August 14, 2022. (credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)

“This was a bus that left the Western Wall with worshipers heading toward the city. According to a passerby, a terrorist began to shoot indiscriminately toward the bus.”

Shimi Grossman, MDA paramedic

MDA paramedic Shimi Grossman said: “This was a bus that left the Western Wall with worshipers heading toward the city. According to a passerby, a terrorist began to shoot indiscriminately toward the bus. When I arrived there was a great commotion, people ran in panic, MDA teams treated and evacuated a 30-year-old man and a 45-year-old man in serious condition, a 30-year-old woman in serious condition, a young man about 20 years old in moderate condition and 4 injured in light condition.”

Background

The attack comes about a week after the launch of Operation Breaking Dawn and amid threats by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist movement to attack Israel if hunger-striking prisoner Khalil Awawdeh is not released.

This is a developing situation.



