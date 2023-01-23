The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Netanyahu impeachment not on the table, Israel's A-G says

"Contrary to what was claimed in the media, I did not hold discussions regarding the impeachment of the prime minister," said Baharav-Miara.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JANUARY 23, 2023 20:05

Updated: JANUARY 23, 2023 20:43
(L-R) Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (photo credit: OLIVER FITOUSSI/FLASH90, YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
(L-R) Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
(photo credit: OLIVER FITOUSSI/FLASH90, YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara denied reports that her office was considering declaring Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unfit to serve in office due to conflicts of interest stemming from his corruption trials and the proposed judicial reforms.

Israeli media had reported on Friday evening that the attorney general's office was examining and considering acting on a 2021 ruling that ostensibly would allow Baharav-Miara the ability to declare Netanyahu unable to serve given his violation of the 2020 conflict of interest agreement organized by her predecessor, Avichai Mandelblit.

A-G: Netanyahu's conflict of interest deal still stands

On Thursday, Baharav-Miara announced that the conflict of interest agreement was still in effect.

The agreement conditioned Netanyahu's forming of a government in 2020 and restricted him from making appointments to law enforcement and legal positions, as well as any action that would deliberately impact witnesses in his ongoing corruption trials. Netanyahu is currently under trial in three such cases.

Arye Deri and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, attend a Shas Party faction meeting, at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on January 23, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Arye Deri and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, attend a Shas Party faction meeting, at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on January 23, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

NGOs had petitioned the A-G to introduce a new conflict of interest agreement following the announcement of a new judicial reform plan by Justice Minister Yariv Levin at the beginning of January. The judicial reforms propose drastic changes to the way that judges are appointed and the independence of government legal advisors. It also would see implement an Override Clause that would allow the overturning of the High Court of Justice ruling with a simple majority of 61. Critics were concerned that the reforms would impact Netanyahu's trials.

Following the reports, legal experts told The Jerusalem Post that it was highly unlikely such an impeachment would occur, given that it was on tenuous legal grounds, and the social and political capital did not exist for what would have been an unprecedented event in Israeli politics.

It would also have to have been proven that Netanyahu was involved in the reforms, while the prime minister has largely refrained from engaging on the issue.



