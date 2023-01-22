Israel's opposition boycotts law committee session on judicial reforms

The opposition boycotted the deliberations on the proposed judicial reforms at the Sunday morning session of the Knesset Constitution Law and Justice Committee.

Sunday's sessions were set to debate amendments to The Basic Law: The Judiciary pertaining to the selection committee and the Reasonableness Clause.

"We, members of the law committee opposition will not participate in the undemocratic debates that were scheduled on Basic Law: The Judiciary," the opposition said in a joint statement. "This is because the debates are taking place without the professional background material and without a legal opinion in opposition, in complete contradiction to the regulations in the Knesset in general and the committee in particular, and in disregard of the Knesset's legal advisor."

Rothman: They don't shout where the decisions are made

Committee chairman Simcha Rothman expressed regret that the opposition did not attend, and promised that the legal advisor's written opinion would be presented next Sunday.

"I understand their hearts, they needed a few days off and we are patiently waiting for them, maybe because they shouted in the streets that they are not able to speak, they don't have the strength to shout where the decisions are made," said Rothman.

MK Simcha Rothman at a special committee meeting on the ''Deri Law'', at the Knesset, the Israeli Knesset in Jerusalem, on December 15, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Former MK Amit Halevy, who attended the session, said that it was heard from the opposition that they want a deep debate, and think is correct, but first, it was necessary to address the situation that existed prior. He described the 1990s constitutional revolution, in which the High Court of Justice determined they had the power of judicial review through the constitutional supremacy of the Basic Laws, as a "pirate journey."

"We'll return to the regime that we had," said Halevy.

This is a developing story.