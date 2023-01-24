Israel's Netanyahu meets with King Abdullah in Jordan

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with King Abdullah of Jordan on Tuesday amid tensions between the two countries over the Temple Mount.

“The two leaders discussed regional issues, emphasizing the strategic, security and economic cooperation between Israel and Jordan, which contributes to the stability of the region,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The two leaders also underscored the “long-standing friendship and partnership between the State of Israel and the Kingdom of Jordan,” the PMO said.

It’s the first visit Netanyahu has made abroad let alone to Amman since he returned to office last month, During his last tenure as prime minister relations and cooled between Israel and the Hashemite Kingdom. The last government had worked to restore those ties.

Tensions flare over Temple Mount

This visit comes as tensions have flared over issues relating to the Temple Mount, known to Muslims as al-Haram, al-Sharif. This was followed by an incident in which the Jordanian Ambassador was briefly stoped by police officers to check paperwork, prior to his entry to the al-Aqsa Mosque compound. The envoy left without entering the site but returned later to pray.

PRESIDENT ISAAC HERZOG shakes hands with Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Amman, last year. It’s ridiculous that the Israel-Jordan peace deal gives the kingdom a special role at the Temple Mount, says the writer. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

Israel’s Ambassador to Jordan was summoned after both incidents.