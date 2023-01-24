Teenager enters minefield in Israel's North, refuses to leave - report

The IDF and law enforcement are attempting to help a 17-year-old boy who entered a minefield in the Golan Heights near the Israel-Jordan-Syria border and refuses to leave, Israeli media outlets reported Tuesday.

The teenager seems to have entered the minefield intentionally and may be suicidal, Ynet reported.

Police negotiators are on the scene trying to convince the boy to cooperate and be rescued, with IDF engineers on standby to do so if he cooperates, Ynet reported.

At the time of writing, the boy had been in the minefield for several hours, according to N12.

Minefields in Israel's North

A number of minefields are still present throughout Israel's borders, having been placed there by either the IDF, Syrians or Jordanians.

A sign marks a landmine field, left from a past conflict, near Israel's Golan Heights village of Merom Golan August 20, 2006. (credit: YONATHAN WEITZMAN / REUTERS)

Efforts to clear out minefields have been ongoing for several years, and the Israel National Mine Action Authority (INMAA) has reportedly cleared about 33,000 dunams (3,300 hectares) of minefields and unexploded ordnance in the past 10 years.

One large minefield from the Yom Kippur War was recently cleared out by the Defense Ministry in mid-January 2023.