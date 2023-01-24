The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Incoming US envoy to Moscow met Russian counterpart in Washington, State Dept says

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 24, 2023 23:35

The incoming US ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy has held a meeting on Tuesday with Moscow's top envoy in Washington DC Anatoly Antonov, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

Tracy, a veteran US career diplomat, was confirmed by the US  Senate in December. She will depart for Russia in coming days and should be in place later this month, Price said.

He declined to detail what the two envoys have discussed but said they did not talk about "any form of negotiated settlements" over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"She's currently in the process of having consultations with desks and individuals here in Washington and in this case, she had an opportunity to have a discussion with Ambassador Antonov," Price said.

Tracy, who served as a US diplomat in Central Asia and was the deputy chief of mission at the US embassy in Moscow between 2014-2017, heads to Moscow at a time when the bilateral relationship between the two countries have plunged to depths not seen since the Cold War.

She replaces John Sullivan, a Republican lawyer with a public service career spanning four decades and five U.S. presidents, who left Moscow in September 2022. He was appointed by former president Donald Trump and was retained by President Joe Biden.

As bilateral ties have deteriorated, Washington and Moscow has also been in a dispute over staffing of their embassies in each other's capital, each criticizing the other for imposing restrictions.

Several months before his departure, Sullivan urged Russia to not close the US Embassy. Price on Wednesday reiterated the importance of communication channels.

"We have been clear about our desire to maintain open channels of communication with Russia. We have an embassy in Moscow, it's under duress because of the pressure and the limitations that the Kremlin has imposed on it," he said.

"There are open channels of communication. We use these channels to convey where we are on issues that are of the utmost priority to us," he said.

 

US reiterates support for Finland, Sweden joining NATO
By REUTERS
01/24/2023 10:24 PM
18-year-old Israeli dies choking on hookah smoke while asleep - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/24/2023 10:19 PM
Amir Ohana to launch Israeli Knesset Ethics Committee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/24/2023 10:18 PM
Two Britons killed while trying to evacuate from Ukraine -statement
By REUTERS
01/24/2023 09:14 PM
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Santiago Del Estero, Argentina -EMSC
By REUTERS
01/24/2023 08:47 PM
Netanyahu, Smotrich agree on Israeli state budget for 2023-24
By ANNA BARSKY/MAARIV
01/24/2023 07:39 PM
Ben-Gvir calls to strengthen police in face of Breaking Dawn 2.0
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/24/2023 07:32 PM
Classified documents found at former US Vice President Pence's home
By REUTERS
01/24/2023 07:15 PM
US sanctions Lebanon money exchanger for alleged ties to Hezbollah
By REUTERS
01/24/2023 05:46 PM
Apartment block collapses in India, more than two dozen feared trapped
By REUTERS
01/24/2023 04:41 PM
Earthquake in Nepal kills at least one, sends tremors far as New Delhi
By REUTERS
01/24/2023 03:03 PM
UN Palestinian refugee agency appeals for $1.6 bln in funding
By REUTERS
01/24/2023 01:59 PM
Hundreds of tech workers protest against gov't reforms in Tel Aviv
By Walla!
01/24/2023 11:58 AM
Kremlin says it wants skilled workers based abroad to return to Russia
By REUTERS
01/24/2023 11:54 AM
Illegally acquired gun found atop palm tree in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/24/2023 10:47 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by