Palestinians report over 50 injured in Nablus clashes with IDF

Widespread clashes broke out in Nablus on Friday morning, with Palestinian media stating that at least 52 injured in the fighting between Palestinians and the IDF, Maariv reported on Friday afternoon.

The Friday fighting comes shortly after rockets were fired overnight from Gaza, targeting Ashkelon and communities bordering the Gaza Strip. Two of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome.

The IDF targeted several Hamas sites in the Gaza Strip in response, including an underground military site for the production of rockets as well as a military camp of the terror organization.

شاهد| جانب من المواجهات المندلعة بين الشبان وقوات الاحتلال في بلدة بيتا شرق نابلس. pic.twitter.com/aZGLRoWcNL — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) January 27, 2023

Before the rockets

The morning prior to the rocket attacks, nine Palestinians were killed in an extended and massive three-hour-long battle with the IDF in Jenin, who were attempting to thwart planned terror attacks. The incident on Thursday morning is likely what prompted the rocket attacks.

The incident also made the Palestinian Authority decide to halt security coordination with Israel.

Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces during a protest in the West Bank town of Al Ram, north of Jerusalem, January 27, 2023. (credit: FLASH90)

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.