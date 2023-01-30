Knesset rejects request to discuss razing homes of non-lethal terrorists

The Knesset's presidium rejected on Monday night the request for a discussion on the destruction of the homes of terrorists who wounded their victims rather than killing them.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana rejected the request of Otzma Yehudit MKs Limor Son Har-Melech and Yitzhak Kroizer for a brief discussion on the topic of home destruction for non-lethal terrorists. They made this request along with with the leaders of the "Betzalmo" organization and the "Im Tirzu" movement.

Shai Glick, CEO of Betzalmo said: "It is clear that the [tone] has not been changed and someone is trying to thwart a right-wing policy that fights terrorism with an iron fist. We will not give up until a discussion takes place and it is determined unequivocally that every house of a terrorist will be destroyed, and it doesn't matter if he 'only wounded.'"