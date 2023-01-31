The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Defense Min. Gallant to Blinken: Your visit sends 'clear message' to our adversaries

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met with both Israel's Defense Minister and the Leader of the Opposition on Tuesday morning.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 31, 2023 10:11

Updated: JANUARY 31, 2023 10:49
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in Jerusalem, January 31 2023. (photo credit: Oz Schechter)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in Jerusalem, January 31 2023.
(photo credit: Oz Schechter)
(photo credit: Oz Schechter)

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Opposition Leader Yair Lapid met with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Jerusalem on Tuesday morning, as part of Blinken's visit in the Middle East.

During their meeting, Gallant and Blinken discussed the security cooperation between the two countries, the military challenges of the State of Israel with a focus on Iran and its affiliates, and the deepening of regional ties to improve security stability.

Gallant thanked Secretary Blinken for the firm stance and support of the US administration in strengthening and preserving Israel's qualitative advantage in the Middle East.

"Your visit to Israel comes at a critical time and sends a clear message to our adversaries and partners in the region: the US and Israel are united against the Iranian threat and against anyone who tries to destabilize the region. We completely agree with the fact that Iran must not be allowed to obtain military nuclear weapons," Galant said.

Lapid meets Blinken

Shortly after, the Leader of the opposition MK Yair Lapid also met with Secretary Blinken.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Opposition Leader Yair Lapid in Jerusalem, January 31 2023. (credit: Oz Schechter) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Opposition Leader Yair Lapid in Jerusalem, January 31 2023. (credit: Oz Schechter)

"I was very happy to meet my good friend Tony Blinken this morning. We talked a lot about Israel's security challenges, near and far, and the steps required to prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear state," Lapid said.

"We talked about the important progress of the "Negev Forum" and the tremendous importance of the activity of the forum we established together for the regional stability and prosperity of Israel. The special relationship between the US and Israel is based not only on shared interests but first and foremost on shared values of the principles of democracy and the preservation of democratic institutions."



