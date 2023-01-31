Israel's Noa Kirel to perform in Eurovision semi-final on May 9

Israeli Eurovision representative Noa Kirel will perform her song "Unicorn" on May 9, 2023, during the second part of the first semi-final for the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, as determined Tuesday evening.

Other countries participating in this semi-final include Serbia, Finland, Switzerland, Sweden, Malta, Croatia, Norway, Ireland, Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic, among others.

In order to make it to the finals, held May 13, Kirel will need to be ranked among the top 10 in the semi-final.