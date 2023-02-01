Prices on imported products to rise in February, FICC warns

The Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce (FICC) warns of price increases for hundreds of products after the temporary order to reduce tariffs expires on February 15.

Among the imported products whose prices are expected to rise are cheeses, vegetables, kitchen utensils, furniture, olive oil, textile products, construction materials, spare parts for cars and even electric scooters.

Uriel Lynn, president of the Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce (FICC) called on Finance Minister Smotrich to turn the temporary order to reduce tariffs into a permanent order, that will ease the cost of living in Israel.