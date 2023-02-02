Iran's UN envoy blames Israel for Isfahan drone attack -ISNA

Iran blamed Israel for a drone attack on a military factory near the central city of Isfahan, the semi-official ISNA news agency said on Thursday, vowing revenge for what appeared to be the latest episode in a long-running covert war.

In a letter to the UN chief, Iran's UN envoy, Amir Saeid Iravani, said primary investigation suggested Israel was responsible for the attack on Saturday night.

"Iran preserves the right to give a firm response whenever and however it feels necessary," Iravani said in the letter, adding, "This action undertaken by Israel goes against international law."

The attack came amid tension between Iran and the West over Tehran's nuclear activity and its supply of arms - including long-range "suicide drones" - for Russia's war in Ukraine, as well as months of anti-government demonstrations at home.

Israel has long said it is willing to strike Iranian targets if diplomacy fails to curb Tehran's nuclear or missile programs, but it has a policy of withholding comment on specific incidents.

Eyewitness footage shows what is said to be the moment of an explosion at a military industry factory in Isfahan, Iran, January 29, 2023 (credit: POOL/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Attack on the Ifsahan defense facility

On January 29, there were four explosions at the site, all of which appeared to specifically target a facility developing advanced weapons. Despite the Islamic Republic claiming otherwise, the damage goes far beyond the "minor roof damage" that it has also falsely claimed before also in other incidents in recent years.

A separate NourNews report on Wednesday said that by studying the exploded components of the drones, the “manufacturer has been precisely identified and important clues have been revealed.”

Ukraine-Iran tensions heighten

The Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned the Ukrainian Ambassador to the Islamic Republic, Sergei Bordeliak, to discuss the recent statements of the senior adviser to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, Mykhailo Podolyak, Russian state media outlet TASS reported on Monday.

Podolyak took to Twitter on Sunday to mock Iran after it suffered an apparently devastating drone attack at the Isfahan weapons facility in Isfahan, saying that "Ukraine did warn you."

War logic is inexorable & murderous. It bills the authors & accomplices strictly.Panic in RF - endless mobilization, missile defense in Moscow, trenches 1000 km away, bomb shelters preparation.Explosive night in Iran - drone & missile production, oil refineries. did warn you — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) January 29, 2023

As evidence of this apparent warning, Podolyak included a screenshot in the Ukrainian version of his tweet - but not in the English one – of a tweet he made on December 24, 2022.

Iran, planning to boost missile, drone supplies for Russia, blatantly humiliates the institution of international sanctions…Important to abandon nonworking sanctions, invalid UN resolutions concept, & move to more destructive tools – liquidation of plants, arrest of suppliers… — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) December 24, 2022

The tweet in question said the following:

"Iran, planning to boose missile, drone supplies for Russia, blatantly humiliates the institutions of international sanctions.. Important to abandon nonworking sanctions, invalid UN resolutions concept, & move to more destructive tools – liquidation of plants, arrest of suppliers."

The ambassador, according to TASS, was asked to clarify Podolyak's statement. There has, as of yet, been no public statement on the part of Bordeliak or the Iranian government regarding the results of his summons.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.

This is a developing story.