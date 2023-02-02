The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
BREAKING NEWS

Plan to defund Israel's public broadcast service delayed indefinitely

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 2, 2023 11:41

The plan to defund Israel's state-funded public broadcast service KAN has been indefinitely postponed, the government announced on Thursday.

The proposal to shut down the broadcast service was brought forward by Communications Minister Shlomo Khari who stated last month that he believes that "there is no place for public broadcasting in the State of Israel."

The government confirmed Thursday that the plan has been postponed "until further notice," saying that the decision to do so was made so that they could continue to put their efforts toward passing the much-disputed legal reforms instead.

Khari is still set to present the bill proposal next week as originally planned, a government source explained, but it will not move forward or be put back on the table until after the legal reforms have passed.

Iran regrets IAEA stance on its nuclear work - Mizan
By REUTERS
02/02/2023 10:21 AM
Austria expels four Russian diplomats
By REUTERS
02/02/2023 10:20 AM
Fourth victim of May 2022 Elad terror attack passes away from wounds
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/02/2023 08:16 AM
Australia to replace monarch on banknote with design honoring Indigenous
By REUTERS
02/02/2023 05:41 AM
White House: We have no hostile intent toward North Korea
By REUTERS
02/02/2023 05:17 AM
Rocket siren activated in Kfar Aza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/02/2023 03:45 AM
Sirens activated in Sderot, Ivim and Nir Am
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/02/2023 02:42 AM
US first lady Jill Biden to present at Grammy Awards
By REUTERS
02/02/2023 01:03 AM
US senators may look to ban Russia from buying reserve oil- Schumer
By REUTERS
02/01/2023 10:03 PM
Finance Minister Smotrich meets with Bank of Israel chief
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/01/2023 09:25 PM
Netanyahu to fly out to France, meet with Macron, business leaders
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/01/2023 06:59 PM
Eleven Israelis, including pregnant woman, injured in bus crash
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/01/2023 06:20 PM
IAEA report chides Iran for undeclared change to uranium enrichment
By REUTERS
02/01/2023 06:05 PM
US imposes Russia-related sanctions -Treasury website
By REUTERS
02/01/2023 05:43 PM
Biden attorney: no classified docs. found in search of Del. beach house
By REUTERS
02/01/2023 05:01 PM
