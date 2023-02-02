Plan to defund Israel's public broadcast service delayed indefinitely

The plan to defund Israel's state-funded public broadcast service KAN has been indefinitely postponed, the government announced on Thursday.

The proposal to shut down the broadcast service was brought forward by Communications Minister Shlomo Khari who stated last month that he believes that "there is no place for public broadcasting in the State of Israel."

The government confirmed Thursday that the plan has been postponed "until further notice," saying that the decision to do so was made so that they could continue to put their efforts toward passing the much-disputed legal reforms instead.

Khari is still set to present the bill proposal next week as originally planned, a government source explained, but it will not move forward or be put back on the table until after the legal reforms have passed.