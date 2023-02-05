IDF reopens search for soldier Guy Hever who vanished in 1997

The IDF has announced it has reopened the search for missing soldier Guy Hever, who disappeared in August 1997 after leaving his base in the Golan Heights, KAN News reported Sunday.

The news was revealed only after KAN contacted the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

As part of the renewed search effort, the IDF emptied an entire water reservoir near where Hever was last spotted. At the bottom of the reservoir were several articles of clothing, which the IDF has sent to be examined.

This is a developing story.