The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Rocket sirens sound across Israel's South, near Gaza border

Sirens sounded in the areas of Sderot, Sapir College, Gevim, Ivim, Nir Am and Or Haner.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 5, 2023 17:42

Updated: FEBRUARY 5, 2023 18:12
View of rocket launch from the Gaza Strip as it seen from southern Israel on August 7, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
View of rocket launch from the Gaza Strip as it seen from southern Israel on August 7, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Rocket sirens were heard in the Israeli city of Sderot on Sunday evening, according to the IDF spokesperson's unit. Residents report no explosions on the ground.

According to Israeli media, the red alert siren was activated due to heavy gunfire and the Iron Dome was not activated. This has not yet been confirmed by the IDF

Sirens were also sounded in the areas of Sapir College, Gevim, Ivim, Nir Am and Or Haner.

The municipality of Sderot has confirmed, according to its sources, a rocket did not land in the city. 

According to the MDA spokesperson, the emergency medical services did ont receive any calls about casualties except for a 30-year-old woman who collapsed from severe anxiety and is being treated by MDA responders.

An Iron Dome anti-missile system fires an interceptor missile as a rocket is launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, at the sky near the Israel-Gaza border August 7, 2022. (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS) An Iron Dome anti-missile system fires an interceptor missile as a rocket is launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, at the sky near the Israel-Gaza border August 7, 2022. (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Rockets from Gaza earlier in the week

The IDF struck weapon production and storage facilities in Gaza overnight on Thursday after rocket sirens sounded in Sderot, Ibim and Nir Am at various points throughout the night on Wednesday.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant confirmed the strikes on Thursday morning, saying "any shooting at the State of Israel or any attempt to harm the lives of the residents of the south will be met with the strength of the IDF."

The escalating violence between Israel and the various Palestinian militant groups has continued despite appeals from the United States for calm from both sides.

This is a developing story.

Reuters contributed to this story.



Tags Gaza rockets Sderot rockets
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli drone attack on Iranian weapons factory was phenomenal success - sources

An explosion is seen at an Iranian missile and drone test at the 17th Great Prophet drill in Iran.
2

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
3

Alien expert: They don't come in peace

UFO (illustrative).
4

Ukraine sinks five Russian boats carrying recon and sabotage teams

Russian warships leave a port during naval drills, which are staged by the Baltic Fleet forces of the Russian Navy, part of the military exercises Zapad-2021 opened by Russia and Belarus, in the Baltic Sea town of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad Region, Russia September 9, 2021
5

Parents leave baby behind at Israeli airport check-in

Illustrative image of a crying baby in a stroller.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by