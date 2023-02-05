Rocket sirens sound across Israel's South, near Gaza border

Rocket sirens were heard in the Israeli city of Sderot on Sunday evening, according to the IDF spokesperson's unit. Residents report no explosions on the ground.

According to Israeli media, the red alert siren was activated due to heavy gunfire and the Iron Dome was not activated. This has not yet been confirmed by the IDF

Sirens were also sounded in the areas of Sapir College, Gevim, Ivim, Nir Am and Or Haner.

The municipality of Sderot has confirmed, according to its sources, a rocket did not land in the city.

According to the MDA spokesperson, the emergency medical services did ont receive any calls about casualties except for a 30-year-old woman who collapsed from severe anxiety and is being treated by MDA responders.

An Iron Dome anti-missile system fires an interceptor missile as a rocket is launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, at the sky near the Israel-Gaza border August 7, 2022. (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Rockets from Gaza earlier in the week

The IDF struck weapon production and storage facilities in Gaza overnight on Thursday after rocket sirens sounded in Sderot, Ibim and Nir Am at various points throughout the night on Wednesday.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant confirmed the strikes on Thursday morning, saying "any shooting at the State of Israel or any attempt to harm the lives of the residents of the south will be met with the strength of the IDF."

The escalating violence between Israel and the various Palestinian militant groups has continued despite appeals from the United States for calm from both sides.

This is a developing story.

Reuters contributed to this story.