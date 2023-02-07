55 Palestinians among the dead in Syria, Turkey earthquake

A total of 55 Palestinians were killed in the deadly earthquake across Syria and Turkey, Faed Mustafa, the Palestinian Authority's Ambassador to Turkey confirmed on Wednesday morning.

According to a report from the Palestine News Agency (WAFA), three Palestinian refugee camps in Syria were affected by the earthquake - the Raml refugee camp in Latakia, and the Neirab and Handrat refugee camps, both in Aleppo.

Several other Palestinian communities were impacted, all of them in the northern Syrian governorates, the news agency added.