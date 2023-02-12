Biden calls for Israeli judicial reform consensus in first comment

Israel needs a consensus for changes as big as the judicial reform, US President Joe Biden told The New York Times on Saturday in his first comment on the political turmoil in Israel.

“The genius of American democracy and Israeli democracy is that they are both built on strong institutions, on checks and balances, on an independent judiciary," Biden said in a statement to the Times. "Building consensus for fundamental changes is really important to ensure that the people buy into them so they can be sustained.”

According to the report, this is the first time a US president has weighed in on an internal political debate on the character of Israel.

Biden's statement echoes one made by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his trip to Israel. He too called for consensus, saying that “building consensus on new proposals is the best way to ensure not make sure not only that they are embraced but that they endure.”

The US is not alone in commenting on the reform. During Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trip to Paris a couple of weeks ago, French President Emmanuel Macron took a stronger stance than Biden and Blinken, reportedly telling Netanyahu that if Israel passes the reform, it disconnects itself from democracy.