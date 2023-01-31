US Secretary of State Antony Blinken doubled down on the importance of an Israeli judicial overhaul that involved a consensus process, so as to ensure that Israel’s democracy remains intact in the process.“With regard to the proposed reforms, there is clearly a very vibrant debate that is going on,” Blinken told reporters in Jerusalem as he wrapped up his two-day trip.It was his first visit to Israel since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government was sworn in last month. He arrived amid growing concern in Washington and among Israel’s western allies that Netanyahu’s plan for judicial overhaul would weaken Israeli democracy.Until his visit, US officials have been careful in their statements about the process, underscoring the importance of democracy without commenting on the debate.
Breaking the neutral stance
Blinken appeared to break that neutral stance during his trip by speaking of a consensus process, thereby picking up on a proposal to remove judicial overhaul from right-wing politics by having Israeli President Isaac Herzog lead a non-partisan committee to reform Israel’s court system.
He first raised the point with Netanyahu at a joint press conference between the two of them on Monday and then raised it again more clearly when he met with Herzog.Blinken spoke of it for a third time on Tuesday, noting that as a democracy one of the things America recognizes is that “building consensus on new proposals is the best way to ensure not make sure not only that they are embraced but that they endure.” He acknowledged that this was an internal debate in Israel, stating that the issue was for “Israelis themselves to work out.”But, he said, “we look forward to working with Israel to advance the interests and values that have been at the heart of this relationship for 75 years."KAN News pushed back at Blinken at the press conference noting that a number of politicians have bristled at his words stating that Israel doesn’t need a lesson in democracy from the US.Blinken, however, did not back down, noting that he was referencing the shared value of democracy, “nothing more and nothing less than that. I continue to be inspired by the vibrancy by which Israel shares those values.”