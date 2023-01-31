US Secretary of State Antony Blinken doubled down on the importance of an Israeli judicial overhaul that involved a consensus process, so as to ensure that Israel’s democracy remains intact in the process.

Until his visit, US officials have been careful in their statements about the process, underscoring the importance of democracy without commenting on the debate.

Breaking the neutral stance

“With regard to the proposed reforms, there is clearly a very vibrant debate that is going on,” Blinken told reporters in Jerusalem as he wrapped up his two-day trip.It was his first visit to Israel since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government was sworn in last month. He arrived amid growing concern in Washington and among Israel’s western allies that Netanyahu’s plan for judicial overhaul would weaken Israeli democracy.

Blinken appeared to break that neutral stance during his trip by speaking of a consensus process, thereby picking up on a proposal to remove judicial overhaul from right-wing politics by having Israeli President Isaac Herzog lead a non-partisan committee to reform Israel’s court system.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu give a joint press conference, on January 30, 2023 (credit: RONALDO SCHEMIDT/POOL VIA REUTERS)

“we look forward to working with Israel to advance the interests and values that have been at the heart of this relationship for 75 years."

Blinken, however, did not back down, noting that he was referencing the shared value of democracy, “nothing more and nothing less than that. I continue to be inspired by the vibrancy by which Israel shares those values.”