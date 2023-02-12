The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israeli forces arrest brother of Gilboa Prison escapee amid Jenin clash

Two Palestinians were seriously injured amid the clashes, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: FEBRUARY 12, 2023 13:45

Updated: FEBRUARY 12, 2023 14:25
IDF soldiers during a raid on Jenin. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF soldiers during a raid on Jenin.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Armed clashes broke out between Israeli forces and Palestinians in Jenin on Sunday afternoon, after Israeli forces arrested Jibril Zubeidi, the brother of Zakaria Zubeidi, one of the prisoners who escaped Gilboa Prison in 2021, according to Palestinian reports.



The local branches of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's al-Quds Brigades and Hamas's al-Qassam Brigades announced that they had fired toward Israeli forces during the arrest operation.

According to Palestinian reports, Israeli forces surrounded a house in the city amid the clashes. Power outages were reported in the city during the clashes as well.

Zubeidi's past arrests

Jibril Zubeidi has been arrested in the past, including in 2020, according to Palestinian reports. He spent 12 years in Israeli prisons in the past.

An IDF raid in Jenin, January 26, 2023. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) An IDF raid in Jenin, January 26, 2023. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The clashes come a week after two officials from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist movement, Khader Adnan and Khaled Gawadreh, from towns south of Jenin, were arrested by Israeli security forces.

Adnan was arrested in Arraba, south of Jenin, while Gawadreh was arrested in the town of Bir al-Basha, located northeast of Arraba. After his arrest, Adnan announced that he was beginning a hunger strike, according to Palestinian reports.



