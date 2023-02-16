The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
'Full support for decisions taken in the field' - Police chief Shabtai

Leaders of the protest movement against the government's plans announced a national day of protest this coming Monday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 16, 2023 16:22

Updated: FEBRUARY 16, 2023 17:18
MK ITAMAR Ben-Gvir and Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai attend a committee meeting in the Knesset, last week. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
MK ITAMAR Ben-Gvir and Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai attend a committee meeting in the Knesset, last week.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai published a statement to police officers on Thursday, clarifying the police's role in the country and assuring them of his support of decisions taken by commanders in the field.

"...especially at this time, and in order to preserve and strengthen the trust of the entire public, we must continue to focus on professionalism and values and act without bias. Thanks to its independence, the police was and will always remain an important pillar for maintaining the strength and security of the State of Israel," Shabtai wrote.

"We are the police of the entire Israeli society... As such, we will always remain statesman-like and we will continue to make decisions that have no extraneous considerations, other than the law," he added.

Shabtai on the protests

"Protest is a democratic right. We must contain and manage it with fairness, statesmanship and restraint while focusing at all times on public safety and the provisions of the law," Shabtai said referring to recent protests against the government.

"I fully support the decision-making of the commanders in the field as long as they act in accordance with Israel Police procedures and according to the law," Shabtai stressed.

Israel Border Police soldiers uproot an Israeli-run olive grove on disputed land in the West Bank, February 15, 2023. (credit: OFFICE OF MK LIMOR SON HAR-MELECH) Israel Border Police soldiers uproot an Israeli-run olive grove on disputed land in the West Bank, February 15, 2023. (credit: OFFICE OF MK LIMOR SON HAR-MELECH)

Shabtai's statement comes on the heels of violent clashes between the police and settlers during the demolition of an illegal olive grove in the West Bank and following criticism of police conduct made by RZP MKs, especially National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir who accused police officers of "extreme violence" during the demolition.

Ben-Gvir also condemned the violation of the coalition deal, arguing that the IDF and Gallant used Border Police officers to carry out the demolition against his orders as National Security Minister.

The day before the demolition, there were reports that Ben-Gvir and Shabtai clashed after Ben-Gvir demanded that police step up the pace of home demolitions in east Jerusalem and was turned down by Shabtai.

Announcement of day of protest

The leaders of the protest movement against the government's judicial reform plans announced a national day of protest this coming Monday, during the planned vote on two bills for the reforms in the Knesset.

In a press conference, they called for marches and demonstrations in multiple cities, shutdowns of businesses and a demonstration in front of the Knesset while the law is being proposed.

"Next Monday, the Knesset will vote on the 'Basic Law of Dictatorship'. This is probably the most dangerous law among the legislation that is presented. If the law is put to a vote and passes - negotiations will be clearly illegitimate. This is a point where at any stage the coalition will be able to pass the legislation," the statement read.

The law the statement is referring to are two bills, one that is meant to change the composition of the judge selection committee and one limiting the High Court from engaging in judicial review on matters pertaining to Basic Laws.

Yonah Jeremy Bob, Ron Kampeas/JTA and Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.



Tags Israel Police protests Itamar Ben-Gvir Kobi Shabtai Judicial Reform
