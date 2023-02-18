The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
US advised Netanyahu to slam brakes on judicial reforms - US ambassador

Nides noted the rising concern among American Jews, liberal and reform Jews and even conservative Jews that do not agree with the judicial reforms.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 18, 2023 22:07

Updated: FEBRUARY 18, 2023 22:59
US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, September 12, 2022 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, September 12, 2022
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The Biden administration has advised Netanyahu to "slam on the brakes" regarding the judicial reforms, according to US ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides on Saturday, Hebrew media reported.

"That's what we're doing now. We're telling the prime minister, as I tell my kids. Pump the brakes. Slow down, try to get a consensus, and bring the parties together."

Nides made these statements on The Axe Files podcast in a conversation with former senior Obama advisor David Axelrod, also saying that "it's very complicated, they're trying to do things way too fast," referring to the current Israeli government, but clarified that the US is in no position to tell Israel how they pick the Supreme Court.





Rising concern about reforms among multiple groups

Nides noted the rising concern among American Jews, liberal and reform Jews and even conservative Jews that do not agree with the judicial reforms.

Tom Nides, the influential US ambassador to Israel. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) Tom Nides, the influential US ambassador to Israel. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

However, Nides did note that "the one thing that binds our countries together is a sense of democracy and a sense of democratic institution. That is how we defend Israel at the UN."



