US advised Netanyahu to slam brakes on judicial reforms - US ambassador

The Biden administration has advised Netanyahu to "slam on the brakes" regarding the judicial reforms, according to US ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides on Saturday, Hebrew media reported.

"That's what we're doing now. We're telling the prime minister, as I tell my kids. Pump the brakes. Slow down, try to get a consensus, and bring the parties together."

Nides made these statements on The Axe Files podcast in a conversation with former senior Obama advisor David Axelrod, also saying that "it's very complicated, they're trying to do things way too fast," referring to the current Israeli government, but clarified that the US is in no position to tell Israel how they pick the Supreme Court.

Rising concern about reforms among multiple groups

Nides noted the rising concern among American Jews, liberal and reform Jews and even conservative Jews that do not agree with the judicial reforms.

Tom Nides, the influential US ambassador to Israel. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

However, Nides did note that "the one thing that binds our countries together is a sense of democracy and a sense of democratic institution. That is how we defend Israel at the UN."