The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Middle East

UN Security Council drops vote calling on Israel to cease settlement activity

The US voiced deep dismay at Israel's decision to expand settlements but also described a push for the UN to denounce the move as "unhelpful."

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 19, 2023 19:47

Updated: FEBRUARY 19, 2023 20:23
Gilad Erdan, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations speaks during a U.N. Security Council meeting to discuss recent developments at the Al Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, US, January 5, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)
Gilad Erdan, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations speaks during a U.N. Security Council meeting to discuss recent developments at the Al Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, US, January 5, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)

The United Arab Emirates told the UN Security Council that it will not call a vote on Monday on a draft resolution demanding Israel "immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory," according to a note seen by Reuters.

The UAE told council counterparts in the note sent on Sunday that it will now work on drafting a formal statement - known as a presidential statement (PRST) - which the 15-member council has to agree by consensus.

Palestinian, Israeli diplomats in talks to reach a compromise

"Given the positive talks between the parties, we are now working on a draft PRST which would garner consensus," the note said. "Accordingly, there will not be a vote on the draft resolution on Monday. Much of the language of the PRST will be drawn from the draft resolution."

The United States on Thursday voiced deep dismay at Israel's decision to expand Jewish settlements in Palestinian territory and also described as "unhelpful" a push for the UN Security Council to denounce the move.

The United Arab Emirates had on Wednesday circulated the text of a resolution to the Security Council that it had drafted in coordination with the Palestinians.

THE UN Security Council meets on Friday amid Russia’s continuing attacks on Ukraine. (credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS) THE UN Security Council meets on Friday amid Russia’s continuing attacks on Ukraine. (credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)

The move came after Israeli Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government authorized nine settler outposts in the occupied West Bank and announced mass construction of new homes in established settlements a week ago.

The United States traditionally shields its ally Israel at the United Nations. But in 2016, President Barack Obama's administration abstained on a vote to allow the council to adopt a resolution demanding Israel stop building settlements.

Blinken 'deeply troubled' by Israeli settlement building

After the Israeli government's announcement last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he was "deeply troubled."

The draft council resolution put forward by the UAE would have reaffirmed "that the establishment by Israel of settlements in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, has no legal validity and constitutes a flagrant violation under international law."

It also condemned all attempts at annexation, including decisions and measures by Israel regarding settlements.



Tags Israel Palestinian Authority United Nations United States UN Security Council
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Congresswoman claims to be Jewish, revealed to be granddaughter of Nazi - report

Official Portrait of Representative-elect, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida.
2

A baby girl was born with a 6 cm tail – and it kept growing

Illustrative image of a newborn baby
3

Woman shows up at Western Wall in her underwear

Women are seen walking across the Western Wall site in a photo taken February 9, 2023
4

Russian bomber jets intercepted over Alaska by US air defense systems

Russian Air Force, RF-81719, Sukhoi Su-35S
5

Russia's Northern Fleet deploys with nukes in first since Cold War - report

The frigate "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov" as part of a detachment of ships of the Northern Fleet during the transition from Severomorsk to Kronstadt to participate in the Main Naval Parade.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by