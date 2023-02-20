Turkey says not exporting items that can be used in Russia war effort

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday that Turkey is not selling products that could be used in Russia's war effort, after US warnings earlier this month about exports of chemicals, microchips and other products.

Speaking after meeting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Ankara, Cavusoglu said Turkey will not allow US and European sanctions to be violated in or via Turkey, and Ankara is taking steps to prevent it.

A top US Treasury official visited Turkish government and private sector officials earlier this month to urge more cooperation in disrupting the flow of goods that can be used by Moscow's defense industries.