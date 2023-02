Israeli security forces arrested one person from Aroer on Monday evening as part of an initiative to reduce the number of illegal weapons in circulation in the southern Bedouin town.

After being identified and chased down, the suspect was taken in on suspicion of possessing a gun, cartridge and ammunition.

The suspect is a 20-year-old resident of Aroer.

He will be brought before the Beersheba Magistrate's Court on Tuesday to address the allegations.