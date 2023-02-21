Russia suspends participation in new START nuclear treaty

Russia would suspend involvement in the new START nuclear treaty Russian President Vladimir Putin announced at an address at the Federal Assembly on Tuesday, in a speech about the challenges facing his country.

Putin said that Russia would not withdraw fully from START, only suspend its participation and that its return to the treaty was predicated on the status of NATO's combined nuclear arsenal.

Putin said that the Defense Ministry and the Rosatom state nuclear corporation should be prepared to conduct nuclear tests if necessary, but that the Kremlin would not be the first to conduct them. He said that officials in Washington were considering testing nuclear weapons.

Ninety percent of Russia's nuclear forces have been refitted with the latest systems, Putin said. The Russian military would also be armed with the most advanced technologies possible, and many Russian weapon models were vastly superior to their foreign counterparts.

The objective of Western countries was to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, but failed "to realize that it is impossible to defeat Russia on the battlefield."

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual address to the Federal Assembly in Moscow, Russia February 21, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/ALEXEY PAVLISHAK)

Putin says the West is out to get Russia

Putin said that Western states sought to continue to "finish off" Russia in the post-Soviet era, and to "set fire" to former Soviet states. It was doing so by setting terrorist groups on Russia and provoking regional conflicts on its borders.

The Russian leader said that the West's goal "to tear these historical territories, which today are called Ukraine, from our country," was not new and was also sought by the Austro-Hungarian Empire, Poland, and Nazi Germany.

"The concept of honor, trust and decency is not for them," said Putin. "Over the long centuries of colonialism, tyranny, hegemony, they are accustomed to the fact that everything is allowed to them, they are accustomed to spit on the whole world."

America had established an America-centric world order, said Putin.