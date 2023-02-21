The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post World News

Foreign mercenaries in Ukraine earning up to $3,000 salaries - Russian report

The Ukrainian military said that as of April 2022, roughly 20,000 foreigners from 52 countries have applied to enlist – including some Israeli nationals.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 21, 2023 05:08
Ben Grant and other foreign fighters from the UK pose for a picture as they are ready to depart towards the front line in the east of Ukraine following the Russian invasion, at the main train station in Lviv, Ukraine, March 5, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH)
Ben Grant and other foreign fighters from the UK pose for a picture as they are ready to depart towards the front line in the east of Ukraine following the Russian invasion, at the main train station in Lviv, Ukraine, March 5, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH)

Russia’s Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin announced that a Kremlin investigation into the remuneration of foreign mercenaries fighting on behalf of Ukraine found that mercenaries are paid between 30,000 and 100,000 hryvnas ($820-$2,734 USD), Russian state media agency TASS reported Sunday.

“Data has been established on the procedure for their recruitment, training, participation in hostilities and (their) monetary rewards ranging from 30 thousand to 100 thousand hryvnias,” said Bastrykin.

"The investigation has received information that the Kyiv regime, with the support of the collective West, is encouraging the participation of mercenaries in hostilities on the side of Ukraine, which is prohibited by international standards,” Bastrykin declared.

Foreign mercenaries in Ukraine

A badge is pictured on a uniform of a foreign fighter from the UK as they are ready to depart towards the front line in the east of Ukraine following the Russian invasion, at the main train station in Lviv, Ukraine, March 5, 2022. (credit: KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS) A badge is pictured on a uniform of a foreign fighter from the UK as they are ready to depart towards the front line in the east of Ukraine following the Russian invasion, at the main train station in Lviv, Ukraine, March 5, 2022. (credit: KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS)

The Ukrainian military said that as of April 2022, roughly 20,000 foreigners from 52 countries have applied to enlist – including some Israeli nationals. Russia has repeatedly warned foreign fighters against joining the war, saying that foreign fighters will not be treated as lawful combatants.

"We want to give many thanks to all the nation of Israel, to the government of Israel, for helping us while we can fight against the Russians, in this difficult war," said one fighter in accented Hebrew in a May 2022 video explaining his decision to volunteer to help the Ukrainian armed forces.

As many as 20,000 foreign mercenaries are fighting alongside Russian forces in the Russia-Ukraine War according to comments from an anonymous European official in April 2022. This includes the Wagner group, a Russian paramilitary company heavily involved in Russian military operations around the world which has faced criticism for its brutal reputation.

As Bastrykin ramps up criticism of foreign mercenaries allied with Ukraine, the Russia-affiliated Wagner private military company continues to recruit fighters – though the UK Defense Ministry said that its convict recruitment program operated at a reduced scale in late 2022.

Michael Starr and Aaron Reich contributed to this report.



Tags militia War Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War Wagner Group
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
2

A baby girl was born with a 6 cm tail – and it kept growing

Illustrative image of a newborn baby
3

Russian bomber jets intercepted over Alaska by US air defense systems

Russian Air Force, RF-81719, Sukhoi Su-35S
4

Russia's Northern Fleet deploys with nukes in first since Cold War - report

The frigate "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov" as part of a detachment of ships of the Northern Fleet during the transition from Severomorsk to Kronstadt to participate in the Main Naval Parade.
5

Woman shows up at Western Wall in her underwear

Women are seen walking across the Western Wall site in a photo taken February 9, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by