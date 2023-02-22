The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
US 'extremely concerned' after Israeli raid of Nablus

The US is concerned by the "levels of violence in Israel and the West Bank," Ned Price said following a deadly day in the West Bank.

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: FEBRUARY 22, 2023 21:54

Updated: FEBRUARY 22, 2023 22:43
US STATE Department spokesperson Ned Price speaks during a news conference. The Israeli and American Jewish press have vacated the State Department media venue, says the writer (photo credit: REUTERS)
US STATE Department spokesperson Ned Price speaks during a news conference. The Israeli and American Jewish press have vacated the State Department media venue, says the writer
(photo credit: REUTERS)

US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said Wednesday that the US "is extremely concerned by the levels of violence in Israel and the West Bank," following the deadly IDF raid in Nablus on Wednesday.

"Today in Nablus, at least 10 Palestinians, including both militants and civilian bystanders, were killed, and over 100 injured during an Israel Defense Forces counter-terrorism operation," he said in his daily press briefing. "We wish a speedy recovery to those injured and our hearts go out to the families of the innocent bystanders who were killed today," Price added.

He went on to say that the US "recognizes the very real security concerns facing Israel."

US 'deeply concerned' over loss of civilian lives

"At the same time, we are deeply concerned by a large number of injuries and the loss of civilian lives," he continued. "We had productive conversations in recent days with the parties and US regional partners in support of efforts to prevent further violence."

"We are deeply concerned that the impact of today's raid could set back efforts aimed at restoring calm for both Israelis and Palestinians," he added. "Today's events further underscore the urgent need for both sides to work together to improve the security situation in the West Bank."

"We also call on all parties to desist from actions that inflame tensions such as incitement of violence, evictions of families from their homes, demolitions, settlement advancements, and the legalization of outposts," Price continued. "Israelis and Palestinians as we have consistently said, equally deserve to live in safety and security."  



