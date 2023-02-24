Man found dead in Jerusalem apartment after smell alerts neighbors

The body of a man in an advanced state of decay was found by ZAKA volunteers in Jerusalem's Gilo neighborhood, late on Thursday evening, ZAKA said in a statement on Friday.

"The center called us to the Gilo neighborhood after a man was found without signs of life and in an advanced state of decay," said ZAKA volunteer Yitzhak Roth. "When we arrived to the house, the neighbors told us that there was a very strong smell in the building, which is what alerted them that something was wrong."

"The man was apparently a hoarder, the whole apartment was full of garbage piles and we found him there. We evacuated his body from the apartment together with a ZAKA team while maintaining the dignity of the dead."